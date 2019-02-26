Dwight Freeney recalls 4.5-sack game vs. Vick: “I was just unblockable”

Getty Images

Dwight Freeney had a 16-year career in the NFL, but it’s something that happened before he got to the league that he still views as perhaps his greatest accomplishment.

That came at Syracuse, when Freeney sacked Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick 4.5 times in one game. Freeney told the #PFTPM Podcast that he still views that game as the one in which he was most in the zone.

“He had no chance,” Freeney said. “And what I mean by that is, I was so fast — I don’t know what was going on with me that game, but I was so quick off the ball, the offensive tackle was barely out of his stance and I was by him. So there really wasn’t a chance for Mike to use his speed. SO I kind of got him before he got started. There was nothing he could have done. The Carrier Dome noise, something was going on with me that day, where I was just unblockable. That’s probably one of my most favorite games that I played in.”

That game was the one that defined Freeney as a college player, and showed what kind of player he would become in the NFL.