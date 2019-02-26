Eagles not expected to pick up Timmy Jernigan’s 2019 option

Getty Images

The Eagles have several decisions to make heading into the start of the new league year, including one about their option on defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan‘s contract for the 2019 season.

They have until March 13 to make that call, but it probably isn’t going to take that long. Jernigan’s option is for an $11 million salary and a $13 million cap hit, which is why there are multiple reports that the team is not expected to pull the trigger on bringing him back.

Those reports believe that the door will be open for a return at a lower salary if he reworks his deal or if he tests free agency and finds that there’s not a better option than returning to Philly. That may wind up being the case as Jernigan missed most of last season after having back surgery.

In addition to figuring things out with Jernigan, the Eagles have to decide if they’ll follow through on picking up wide receiver Nelson Agholor‘s fifth-year option for $9.5 million and if they’ll approach left tackle Jason Peters about redoing his deal. Any money saved on any of those fronts could be put toward trying to re-sign defensive end Brandon Graham if that’s something of interest to the team.