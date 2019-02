Getty Images

At a time when some think that the Falcons will be parting ways with veteran defensive end Vic Beasley, the Falcons don’t plan to end their relationship with the 2015 first-round pick. Currently.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, coach Dan Quinn said that keeping Beasley around is “the plan right now.”

“I’m very excited about where I think he can go to, and we’ve had good conversations about the impact that he can make,” Quinn said regarding the man who in his second NFL season led the league in sacks with 15.5. “The biggest impact that he can make is doing it really consistently.”

After racking up an average of nearly one sack per game in 2016, Beasley has had a grand total of 10 sacks. His fifth-year option salary of $12.819 million is due to become fully guaranteed on the first day of the league year.

But while the Falcons apparently won’t be dumping Beasley before he hits the books for $12.819 million for the 2019 league year, Beasley will need to earn a second contract.

“He’s knows that,” Quinn said. “We know that. . . . If he’s the competitor we think he is, then those are the moments you live for. I’m excited to see what he can be this year.”

Beasley partially moved to outside linebacker in 2017 before moving back to defensive end in 2018. His ability to cash in with a big-money long-term deal with the Falcons or someone else will depend on what he does in the coming season at defensive end.