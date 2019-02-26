Giants expected to hire Everett Withers as DB coach

Getty Images

The Giants lost their defensive backs coach last week when Lou Anarumo moved to the Bengals to become their defensive coordinator.

It appears they have found his successor. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to hire Everett Withers to replace Anarumo on Pat Shurmur’s staff.

Withers spent the last three years as the head coach at Texas State and compiled a 7-28 record before being fired late last year. He had agreed to join Florida International’s staff as a defensive coordinator.

Withers has also been the head coach at James Madison and spent 2011 as the North Carolina head coach after Butch Davis was dismissed amid a series of violations. Withers has also worked at Ohio State and Texas in the college ranks and has NFL experience with the Saints and Titans.