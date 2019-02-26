Greetings from Indianapolis

Getty Images

We’re back.

For at least the seventh straight year, PFT Live has made the trek to Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine. And we’ll be broadcasting from here for the rest of the week, live every morning and recording plenty of interviews after we go off the air.

Chris Simms and I get things started on Wednesday morning, with Pat McAfee visiting the set. After the show ends on Wednesday, we’ll talk to Broncos coach Vic Fangio, Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert, Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell, Bucs coach Bruce Arians, Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman, Bears coach Matt Nagy, Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Texans coach Bill O’Brien, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, and others.

The process continues on Thursday, and on Friday we’ll wrap things up in Indy with a special five-hour show, with the first hour on NBC Sports Radio, and the next two simulcast on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN, and the final two exclusive to TV, with our 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET slot on NBCSN expanding to 11:00 a.m. ET.

So check us out live or set your DVR or stay tuned for interviews to be added here or more than one of the above.