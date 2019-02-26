Indianapolis hopes to extend its Scouting Combine contract

Getty Images

Indianapolis has hosted the Scouting Combine for years. Beyond this one, it’s guaranteed to host only one more.

As explained by Les Bowen of Philly.com, the Indianapolis contract for the Combine expires after 2020. Talks have begun regarding an extension.

“It’s become a very sought-after event that other cities want and other franchises want,” Visit Indy senior vice president of marketing and communications Chris Gahl He said there is always a post-event wrapup, where improvements are discussed. “We would suspect that in that post-event conversation, we’ll learn more about where the NFL is, where their appetite is for continuing in Indianapolis, and we feel confident, again, that there’s no better city.”

Last March, we took a closer look at the question of whether the Combine will move. Indianapolis is perfect for the event; a place like Los Angeles wouldn’t be. But that won’t stop the NFL from moving it to L.A., for reasons unrelated to the convenience of the prospects and the teams.

As one source eloquently put it last year regarding the prospect of taking the Combine to L.A., “It would suck major ass.”

Regardless, the NFL could eventually be taking the Combine on the road, realizing as it has with the annual draft that there is plenty of money to be made and interest to be generated by sliding the king of all sports around the board in any direction it wants.