Jets want to bring back Henry Anderson

The Jets took a flier on Henry Anderson last season, acquiring a guy the Colts didn’t want anymore for a seventh-round pick.

Keeping him this year should cost a bit more.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets want to bring back the free agent defensive end, and plan to meet with his agent this week at the Combine about a deal to do just that.

Anderson tied for the team lead in sacks last year (7.0), despite playing just 59.7 percent of their defensive snaps.

The Colts traded him to the Jets for next to nothing, since he was a bad scheme fit in Indianapolis. The Colts asked him to lose weight to become a 4-3 defensive end, but the Jets wanted him back at his original size to play in their 3-4, and he played well for them last year.