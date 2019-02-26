John Mara is skeptical replay will change

February 26, 2019
If you were hoping the controversy in the NFC Championship Game would result in the use of instant replay on penalties, prepare to be disappointed.

That’s the word from Giants owner John Mara, who met with fellow Competition Committee members today and told reporters afterward that he’s “skeptical” the league can come up with any replay plan that will be approved by 24 owners. Rules changes require three-fourths of teams to vote for them.

After a missed pass interference penalty cost the Saints late in the NFC Championship Game, there’s been a growing call to expand instant replay to allow penalties that were missed on the field to be corrected in replay. But those calls aren’t coming from inside the Competition Committee.

It’s likely that some type of proposal for improving instant replay will be considered by ownership this offseason, but don’t expect three-fourths of those owners to approve a big change.

  2. Well, that’s the most depressing thing I’ve read today. Officiating has been a bleeding mess for years, and a Band-Aid won’t fix it. Leave it to NFL owners and the Competition Committee to be ridiculously out of step with reality and the fans. 😠

  4. Yeah.. Lets slow the game down even more for commercials. Sorry Saints but I hope it happens to you again next year… At which point you might be a missed call or two away from breaking even on your tainted SB win when your head coach got suspended for a year (which everyone seems to forget) for Bountygate.

  5. Can we maybe skip the usual comments about him … just to save bandwidth? They’re pretty tiresome anyway.

  8. NFL Competition Committee Members

    Rich McKay- Falcons

    John Mara- Giants

    Mark Murphy- Packers

    Stephen Jones- Cowboys

    Ozzie Newsome- Ravens

    Mike Tomlin- Steelers

    John Elway- Broncos

    Sean Payton- Saints

    I’ve always felt they should add one current player to the committee. I think a current players perspective is important when discussing these issues and making decisions.

  10. Lost in all this discussion is that the Redskins got royally robbed in the Houston game when a missed pass interference call cost them the game. Had the Skins won that game they would have been in playoff contention and had a reason to play and beat the Eagles in the last game of the season (at home!) Although we will never know for sure, I would like to believe that Josh Johnson, with a few more practices under his belt, would have acquitted himself better than did Goff in the Super Bowl, making for a more enjoyable game for all fans. A long-winded way of saying — let’s revamp the replay system.

  11. Obvious solution is Belichick’s “challenge anything” proposal. Enabling coaches to make a judgment call to expend one of their limited number of challenges to fix an obvious officiating error or other problem will be efficient and not prone to abuse, and will also make for added entertainment value when folks like Andy Reid or Pete Carroll try to make a snap cost-benefit analysis under late game pressure.

  12. Belichick has the right idea about replay. You have a limited number and, with indisputable visual evidence as the standard, a coach should be able to challenge any play or call he wants to. What does it matter which play or call he wants to review? Would also help cut some of the theatrics used by QBs and kickers. Also, the Saints/Rams call would have been much faster to get right than trying to determine where a runner was down in a mass of bodies.

  13. And Mara leads the Commissioner around by the nose.
    Congratulations on your upcoming losing season, Mr. Mara and all Giants fans.
    Last year’s draft screwed you guys for at least two more years. Second pick in the draft in a QB rich environment, let’s pick a running back.

  14. I don’t know why the pundits and scribes keep saying “missed call”. It wasn’t a missed call. The official saw the foul(s). It happened right in front of him. The official simply did not want to call what he saw. Thus an unworthy team went to the super bowl and we were treated to the worst super bowl ever played.

    How does replay fix that?

  15. Mara will change his tune when the Giants lose a big game due to missed call and replay would’ve fixed it. Although given their current situation, I don’t think they’ll be playing in any big games any time soon.

  16. Figures..they will leave it as it is so they can sway the outcomes of games like they always have. Too many reviews/challenges,etc. means less control over the outcome. Who cares if the games are longer? I’d rather the outcome of the games be legit and not swayed towards the more marketable teams that are always in the SB. If you don’t like commercials, too bad….go be with your kids or significant other for a few minutes…take a leak…whatever you need to do. Too many teams have been screwed in the past…lift the veil and not through beer goggles.

  18. freefromwhatyouare says: “I’ve always felt they should add one current player to the committee. I think a current players perspective is important when discussing these issues and making decisions.”
    ———————————

    Players and referees are often consulted with. For example, the sub-committee that changed the ‘catch rule’ included HOF Steve Largent & Tim Brown, as well as a few current receivers. Terry McCauley was also part of it from the officials point of view on mechanics of calling the play at game speed.

  19. It shouldn’t change.
    The game will never be perfect. You can either accept that now or change every rule along the way in the futile pursuit of perfection while burying the game under more and more rules, replays, reviews, and regulations.

  20. “Obvious solution is Belichick’s “challenge anything” proposal.”

    Yeah, lets come up with a rule that places absolutely no parameters to it. Challenge a missed false start, PI, HC too far on the field, ball spot. That won’t open any can of worms.

