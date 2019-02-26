John Mara is skeptical replay will change

Getty Images

If you were hoping the controversy in the NFC Championship Game would result in the use of instant replay on penalties, prepare to be disappointed.

That’s the word from Giants owner John Mara, who met with fellow Competition Committee members today and told reporters afterward that he’s “skeptical” the league can come up with any replay plan that will be approved by 24 owners. Rules changes require three-fourths of teams to vote for them.

After a missed pass interference penalty cost the Saints late in the NFC Championship Game, there’s been a growing call to expand instant replay to allow penalties that were missed on the field to be corrected in replay. But those calls aren’t coming from inside the Competition Committee.

It’s likely that some type of proposal for improving instant replay will be considered by ownership this offseason, but don’t expect three-fourths of those owners to approve a big change.