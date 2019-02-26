Kyle Long restructures contract, says he is a “Bear for Life”

Getty Images

Bears guard Kyle Long has restructured his contract to remain in Chicago.

Long tweeted the simple message, “Bear for Life.”

He did not elaborate, but Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that Long has agreed to a restructured contract.

Although the 30-year-old Long still had three years remaining on his old contract, there was some talk the Bears could release him to save cap space. Long was slated to have an $8.5 million cap hit this season, and injuries have forced him to miss at least six games in each of the last three seasons.

The Bears don’t have a lot of cap space heading into free agency, and an extension structured to reduce that $8.5 million cap hit this year could make sense for both sides.