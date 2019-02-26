Lions hire Kyle Caskey as running backs coach

Getty Images

The Lions have hired Kyle Caskey as their new running backs coach, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

He replaces David Walker, who left the profession.

New Bengals coach Zac Taylor let Caskey go last month. Cincinnati hired Caskey in 2010 as an assistant offensive line coach.

The Bengals promoted Caskey to running backs coach in 2014, a job he held for five seasons.

Joe Mixon ran for 1,168 yards in 2018, leading the AFC in rushing. Caskey also helped develop Giovani Bernard, Rex Burkhead and Jeremy Hill while in Cincinnati.