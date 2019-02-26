Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers has to embrace change

Getty Images

The Packers have a new head coach and Matt LaFleur is bringing new offensive concepts with him to Green Bay, which has led to a lot of wondering about how quarterback Aaron Rodgers will adjust to the changes on the sideline.

While offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said the new offense won’t be completely new, there are going to be differences and teaching old dogs new tricks has a mixed track record of success. Given Rodgers’ sometimes prickly personality, there have been questions about how well that will work this season.

Packers president Mark Murphy said on Tuesday that Rodgers “has to embrace” the changes and expressed confidence that the quarterback will do exactly that.

“He’s driven,” Murphy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “He wants to win championships, and I think he knows that he’s got only so many years left. I’m excited. I think he and Matt, I think that relationship is going to be crucial. He’s the head coach but he’s the play caller.”

Rodgers’ only public comments regarding LaFleur’s arrival came from Atlanta during Super Bowl week. He said that change is usually “tough at first,” but that things usually work out for the best. The hope for the new-look Packers is that the tough part is as short as possible.