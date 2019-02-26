Ndamukong Suh sounds uncertain about return to Rams

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh appears as uncertain about his future as everyone else speculating on where he might end up. The Rams defensive tackle becomes a free agent next month.

“We’ll see,” Suh said, via TMZ Sports, when asked about returning to the Rams.

Indeed, we will.

Suh signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Rams on March 26, 2018. He played better in the postseason than he did in the regular season, posting 4.5 sacks and 59 tackles in 16 regular-season games and 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in three playoff games.

Suh, 32, has not made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons, but he has shown he still has an ability to dominate. That’s why he ranks 23rd in PFT’s top-100 free agents.