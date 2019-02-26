Nick Bosa “shooting for” No. 1 overall pick

Getty Images

The extended Bosa family has a lot of experience with the first round of the NFL Draft over the years as John Bosa, his brother-in-low Eric Kumerow and his son Joey Bosa have all been taken off the board on the first day.

Joey Bosa was the highest pick of the three as he went third overall to the Chargers in 2016, but his younger brother could swipe that crown from him in April. Nick Bosa is expected to be one of the first names off the board and there are plenty who feel he’ll be the first overall pick. While others have downplayed the significance of being the top pick, John Bosa said that’s the goal.

“He’s always felt like that’s something he’s shooting for,” John said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “That’s what you hope for, that’s what Joey was hoping for, and that’s what Nick will hope for. These kids have been through it, and understand it enough to know that anything can happen on draft day.”

The elder Bosa also confirmed that his son plans to participate in all drills after missing most of the 2018 season following core muscle surgery. He said his son is “in perfect shape” and may be in even better condition than he was before the injury because he’s been focused on training for months.

All of that should help push Bosa toward fulfilling his goal, but there’s a long time to go before the Cardinals — assuming they don’t trade the pick — will officially be on the clock.