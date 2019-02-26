One week later, only one tag

Getty Images

Before the 49ers applied the franchise tag to kicker Robbie Gould, the working title of this item was “One week later, no tags applied.” Since then, the title changed — and the point did as well.

I was going to write that the two-week window for applying the franchise tag is a waste of time, and that there should be one and only one specific day on which tags can be applied. But then the 49ers applied their tag a full week before the day that I was going to suggest be the one day for doing so, and I realized the value of it.

With a true sense of uncertainty as to whether the 49ers would tag a kicker (Ross Tucker once invited a social-media body slam from Pat McAfee by suggesting that no punter deserves the implication that goes along with the label “franchise tag”), with Gould openly discussing whether he’d be interested in returning to Chicago, and with the NFL’s annual tampering convention starting tomorrow in Indianapolis (more on that subject later), it was smart for the 49ers to hang a giant “off limits” placard on Gould, making it clear that teams are wasting their time in discussing general or specific interest in signing the kicker while meeting with agents over the next week.

For most of the other potential franchise tag recipients (primarily, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford, and Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney), a similar move isn’t needed because it’s widely expected. Still, if the tag is coming anyway — and since the deadline for doing a long-term deal doesn’t arrive until July 15 — there’s no harm in making it completely clear that any team is wasting its time by talking to the agent for a free agent who won’t be free to leave.

That still doesn’t mean two weeks are needed. There should still be only one day, and the one day (as the 49ers have shown) should be the day before the Combine begins.