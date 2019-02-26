Panthers hosting beer festival, with perhaps hint of future plans

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to open their doors this spring, and lift a few cold ones with their neighbors.

Of course, they’re probably going to ask them to pay for the next round at some point as well.

Via Alexandria Sands of Charlotte Magazine, the Panthers are going to host the first Untappd Beer Festival on May 4, allowing locals to sample a lot of beers on the field of Bank of America Stadium. And while that’s interesting if you live in Charlotte and like beer and sunshine, there’s also a subtle message from the team in there as well.

“We want to transition our building from a sporting building to a multi-use destination site we can use to drive economic benefits to the community,” vice president of stadium operations Scott Paul said. “We think this partnership with Untappd is a good first step.”

Note the words “drive economic benefits to the community.”

When David Tepper bought the team last year, he said he wanted to get more use out of the 24-year-old stadium. Under previous ownership, there were few non-football events other than a Billy Graham crusade and some stray concerts and soccer matches.

But Tepper didn’t pay cash for a big room that holds a lot of potential customers to only use it 10 times a year. He recently half-jokingly (we think) referred to putting a top on the stadium and hosting a Final Four, but there’s plenty of event traffic he’d like in on. Charlotte just hosted the NBA All-Star Game, and has the 2020 Republican National Convention on tap.

Of course, they’re also looking to make some upgrades to the place. When they build a stand-alone training facility in the near future, moving all the football offices and weight rooms and such will be part of a bigger renovation of the stadium, which sits on a desirable and increasingly rare parcel of downtown land. And Tepper might want a little help paying for that work. Getting the locals of the mind that it’s their idea in the name of “economic benefits” makes it go down a little more smoothly as well.

Charlotte has a tradition of being willing to help with such efforts (often without even being asked). So the Panthers owner having one of his guys prime the pump while tapping a keg was subtle, but worth filing away when that bar tab inevitably arrives.