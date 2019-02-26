Phillip Lindsay has advice for players not invited to the Combine

Getty Images

Coming out of Colorado a year ago, Phillip Lindsay wasn’t invited to the Combine. But he signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, and became the first undrafted rookie ever chosen to the Pro Bowl.

Now Lindsay has some advice for other players who aren’t invited to Indianapolis this week.

‏

“If you didn’t get an invite to the Combine, don’t sweat it,” Lindsay wrote. “Use it as motivation. Remember you only need one opportunity and that’s your PRO DAY. 20 RBs got drafted, but how many do you hear about?”

Lindsay had an excellent college career, setting the Colorado career record for all-purpose yards and yards from scrimmage, yet he was overlooked anyway. His rookie season is evidence that the folks who make the decisions on Combine invitations are far from perfect, when you’re a player who’s not invited to the Combine, your career is far from over.