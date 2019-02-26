Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely for substance abuse policy violation

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is back on the suspended list.

Per multiple reports, the NFL has suspended Gregory indefinitely for violating the league’s substance abuse policy as well as the conditions of his reinstatement from a previous suspension. There was word of a violation last September, but Gregory recorded six sacks in 14 regular season games and saw action in both playoff games for the Cowboys last season.

Gregory was reinstated last summer after serving a one-year suspension that kept him off the field for the entire 2017 season. He was also suspended for a total of 14 games during the 2016 season for other violations of the same policy.

The team was already expected to do what it takes to hold onto defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, but losing Gregory and the expected departure of David Irving ups the need to hold onto Lawrence all the more in Dallas.