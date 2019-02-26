Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely for substance abuse policy violation

Posted by Josh Alper on February 26, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is back on the suspended list.

Per multiple reports, the NFL has suspended Gregory indefinitely for violating the league’s substance abuse policy as well as the conditions of his reinstatement from a previous suspension. There was word of a violation last September, but Gregory recorded six sacks in 14 regular season games and saw action in both playoff games for the Cowboys last season.

Gregory was reinstated last summer after serving a one-year suspension that kept him off the field for the entire 2017 season. He was also suspended for a total of 14 games during the 2016 season for other violations of the same policy.

The team was already expected to do what it takes to hold onto defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, but losing Gregory and the expected departure of David Irving ups the need to hold onto Lawrence all the more in Dallas.

45 responses to “Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely for substance abuse policy violation

  3. I thought Florio said the NfL relaxed it’s drug suspension cause it was bad for business to have the best players not playing? He was clearly wrong

  4. My old football coach used to say “you cant take a jackass to the Kentucky Derby”. It’s a real shame, I think he keeps getting busted for smoking pot. Yes, I agree that rule is silly, beyond dumb, but those are the current rules. Dont smoke, if you get tested, you get bounced. Pretty simple. More and more the NFL shows how clueless they are. Rape women? Beat women? that’s ok if you are a big enough player or owner. Smoke ganja?–get the eff out!!!Oh the hysterical morality and hypocrisy of it all…..Kraft wont even get his hand slapped.

  5. It’s okay, Randy! You just have to listen to your teammate, David Irving:

    “I’m in the NFL because I’m great at what I do,” Irving wrote. “I’m not in the NFL because I’m an Eagle Scout, or the perfect model citizen. I didn’t put on a mask or kiss ass to be where I am. I’m here on natural ability. This is God’s plan. Not mine. Trust me, I’m adjusting to it as well. Once I step on the field and stop performing, THEN we have a problem … So does anyone have anything to say about my play?”

    Right, David?

    DAVID??????

  9. Dumb as a stump. Spare me the disease BS. People quit drugs all the time for crappy poor paying jobs. This guy has the world at his feet and can’t stay off the herb. Sure it should be legal.But it isn’t.

  10. When you get the urge, chew bubble gum and take CBD oil; otherwise you’ll be out of the league like Josh Gordan

  14. Time to “Flip Burgers” for a living. Most Fans would Love an opportunity to Play in the NFL. – Gregory is an Idiot and needs God in his Life!

  15. richndc says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:59 pm
    I think it’s safe to say he’s already gotten more than a slap. Unless you think having your name on these headlines might be enjoyable. But nice deflect onto whitey.

  18. From what I understand, he’s dealing with a lot of emotional issues and is not just being reckless and carefree. I wish him well getting control of his life. Yeah, an Eagles fan said that.

  19. It sounds nothing like Aldon Smith. Guys like Smith and Greg Hardy are dirt bags that are dangerous to everyone around them.

    Guys like Gregory and Gordon are just lost souls that have hurt themselves.

  23. I don’t smoke it but if weed is the issue I think for every NFL player should no longer be a part of the drug testing at this point as you can smoke it legally many places in the country now

  26. Half the people commenting on this story probably smoke weed. Its not becoming legal all over the country because people are not smoking it. As a non smoker I don’t have a dog in the fight but its time the feds and the nfl understand that they are not going to stop it.

  29. Sjoyner—many places? So just because 5-6 Liberal States legalized a drug, that means the rest of the USA and all sports teams should turn the other cheek and or agree with people who still believe hippies are in and Woodstock was yesterday??? Also, that drug that even though people get addicted to and cannot quit, they whine and whine about how it’s just a part of earth and it doesn’t really do anything to you!

    That’s funny, because most of them can’t keep a job because they don’t have enough self control to stop for a while! But yeah, it’s safe and all!

  30. staff2cj says:

    February 26, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    You do know that CBD oil still will cost you to fail an drug test.

  31. bwoo72 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    addiction is such a cunning enemy of life…
    Hope he can the help he needs
    _______________________________________________

    So is self absorbed narcissism. He has had the best help that money can buy. Multiple times…

    No it won’t! CBD Oil from hemp has very little THC. You will test negative everytime like I have

  35. I think it quite obvious that the Cowboys can’t count on Gregory and Irving. It’s probably time to say goodbye to both. That makes Lawrence even more valuable. Time to give free agency another look, think about drafting some DE’s, reshuffle the D-Line, or a combination of all 3.

  38. To the people making comments about weed being addictive IT IS NOT. There is no debate about it, it’s not an addictive drug. No matter what anyone says the drug itself doesn’t have any of the addictive qualities that drugs like heroin and cocaine have. They’re not even in the same area code let alone the same ballpark. It’s night and day. People that can’t stop smoking weed is simply because they don’t want to stop smoking weed, plain and simple. Stop with all these comments about guys being addicted to weed because it’s physically and mentally impossible to become addicted to weed

  40. No other owner besides Jerry Jones is as loyal to his players. Randy should have been gone long time ago but Jerry gives too many second, make that third and fourth chances.

    He usually is. I suspect there will be an opinion piece forthcoming on how unfair the league drug policy and suspension system is. Make Gregory out be a victim. Par for the course with this guy.

  43. Is Marijuana addictive? Who knows? It depends on how you define addiction. It has been shown, however, to be associated with the DEVELOPMENT of mental illnesses. You read that correct. We are continually told people who already have mental illnesses use it to self medicate; but the evidence is quite strong that it actually LEADS to mental illness (i.e., paranoia). It certainly does nothing to enhance one’s intelligence, Mr. Gregory being exhibit A.

  45. I remember Jerry thinking he got a free first round pick when he got this clown at pick 60. LMAO he couldn’t even pass the drug test at the scouting combine and Jerry thought he got the steal of the draft. Cowboys have no class. Jerry would draft people off death row if he thought it might give him a better chance to win.

