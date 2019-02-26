Randy Gregory’s lawyer: “This is about more than football”

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory‘s football career is on hold again.

Those advocating for him are trying to keep it from being a bigger problem than his work.

Gregory was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse, and the conditions of his reinstatement from a previous suspension.

His lawyer told USA Today that the goal was to eventually getting him back on the field, with the understanding the issue is much bigger than that.

“The expectation for Randy is the exact same: to get him back on the field playing as soon as possible,” attorney Daniel Moskowitz said. “Our personal confidence in him has not wavered. This is about more than football. We appreciate the public recognizing this is a private matter and thank the Jones [family] and Cowboys for their continued support.”

Earlier in the day, before the suspension was announced, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said he wanted to help.

“Certainly he has his challenges, continues to have them,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t think those things go away. We’re going to keep working and cheering for him. . . . I think he’s just got to take the next step both on and off the field.”

The 2015 second-rounder tested positive for marijuana at the Scouting Combine. He was suspended four games in February 2016, and later that offseason, another failed test earned him another 10 games. Gregory was then suspended for the entire 2017 season and was reinstated last summer. He’s played 28 games overall over the last four seasons.