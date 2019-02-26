Report: David Irving under evaluation for possible suspension

Getty Images

The NFL suspended Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory indefinitely Tuesday for violating the league’s substance abuse policy as well as the conditions of his reinstatement from a previous suspension. Now, comes word from Adam Schefter of ESPN that Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving is under evaluation for a potential suspension.

Irving, 25, has served suspensions in back-to-back seasons. He opened the 2018 season with a four-game suspension for violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy after violating the PED policy in 2017.

It is unclear which policy Irving is under evaluation for this time.

That could explain Irving’s tweet from earlier this week when he said he is in the NFL because of talent, not because I’m a “model citizen.”

A report last month said Irving had missed multiple drug tests, failing to comply with the NFL’s drug policy.

The Cowboys already had decided to let Irving walk in free agency after he played only two games last season, seeing the field for 56 snaps. He had one sack and two quarterback pressures.

He was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain during the Oct. 21 game against Washington and never played again despite remaining on the roster.