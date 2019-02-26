Report: FOX, ESPN pursuing Greg Olsen

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said this month that his plan is to play in 2019, but plans can change and two broadcasters are reportedly still trying to persuade Olsen to leave the field.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that FOX and ESPN have both made Olsen offers to hire him for the coming season.

Marchand reports, via sources who have spoken to Olsen, that any offer would have to come close to the $3.4 million he stands to make from Carolina in 2019 and would have to include “a clear path to even more opportunities.”

The FOX job would be a game analyst role, although what team he’d be part of is not known at this time. Troy Aikman is the analyst on FOX’s No. 1 Sunday team and also works the Thursday night slate for the network.

ESPN’s offer is not clearly defined. The team did part ways with Charles Woodson this offseason and that opened a spot on their pregame team.