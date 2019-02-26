Report: Jets have interest in Donte Moncrief

Getty Images

The Jets have plenty of money to spend in free agency this offseason and some of it is expected to be earmarked for offensive additions that will help quarterback Sam Darnold in his second NFL season.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that one impending free agent that has caught their eye is Jaguars wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

Moncrief moved from the Colts to the Jaguars as a free agent last offseason and caught 48 passes for 668 yards and three touchdowns. The 2014 third-round pick had 152 catches for 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns in 53 games for Indianapolis.

The Jets have Jermaine Kearse headed for free agency, but they signed Quincy Enunwa to a new contract late in 2018 and Robby Anderson is set for restricted free agency so they should have two of their top three wideouts from last year back.