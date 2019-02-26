Report: Josh Sitton expects to be released by Dolphins

Getty Images

There are expected to be changes coming to the Dolphins defensive line this offseason as the team moves on from veteran members of the unit and similar developments may be in store for the offensive line.

In a look at non-combine business on tap for the Dolphins before the start of the new league year, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald notes that left guard Josh Sitton expects to be released. Sitton signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins last year after the Bears opted not to exercise their option on his contract.

If the team does move on without Sitton, they won’t have gotten much return on that investment. He tore his rotator cuff in the season opener and went on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

Cutting Sitton would create $5 million in cap space for the Dolphins, who could have another change up front with right tackle Ja'Wuan James heading for free agency.