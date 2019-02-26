St. Louis attorneys claim NFL isn’t responding to records requests

Getty Images

Lawyers representing the city of St. Louis in its lawsuit against the National Football League over the departure of the Rams to Los Angeles claim the league is not responding to information requests and denying facts of the case

According to David Hunn of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, city attorneys made the claims in a hearing Monday. The league’s counsel disagreed with the assertion and said they’ve supplied over 20,000 documents to the plaintiffs in the case.

A point of contention was Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown telling lawyers he didn’t remember how he voted when the league voted to approve the move of the franchise from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Brown was quoted calling the move “an exciting project for the league” on the team’s website. The first sentence of the story is “Bengals president Mike Brown refuted Wednesday’s published report that speculated he was one of two owners to vote against a proposal putting the Rams and possibly the Raiders or Chargers in Inglewood, Calif.” The headline is “Brown backs Inglewood plan for L.A.”

“I’m being told things that I later find are not correct,” said Christopher O. Bauman, an attorney representing St. Louis in the case.

The lawsuit against the NFL is one of four in total to have been levied surrounding the departure of the Rams from St. Louis. The hearing Monday was in relation to the biggest lawsuit of the four, which alleges the NFL purposefully misled and defrauded the region before the Rams move in 2016.