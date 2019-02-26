Stephen Jones: “Energy” in replay discussions, but we’ve looked at alternatives before

Getty Images

The NFL Competition Committee is discussing possible expansions to the replay system in Indianapolis this week after the closing minutes of the NFC Championship Game put the issue into the forefront and a member of the committee offered an update about those discussions on Tuesday.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via multiple reporters, that there’s been a lot of “energy” in the room during the conversations about expanded replay. That energy may not translate into action, however.

Jones said Tuesday that the current discussions about using replay for second looks at penalties are covering familiar ground from past meetings and that those past meetings have not led to any change in the rules. Jones was one of a few committee members who expressed a negative view about allowing replays of penalties last month.

Even if the committee puts forth a proposal, a rule change would still take the approval of 24 teams and there’s been little sign to this point that there is that kind of support for that kind of shift.