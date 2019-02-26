Stephen Jones on Jason Garrett: Everybody’s back is against the wall

Getty Images

Jason Garrett has said he has no problem coaching under the final year of his contract. He’s previously done it, which means the Cowboys have no problem putting the pressure on him.

“No one wants Jason to be around here for the long term more than the Jones family,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “No one thinks more of him than we do. But at the same time, everybody’s back is against the wall right now.”

Garrett went into the 2014 season as a lame duck, and the Cowboys went 12-4, won the NFC East and beat the Lions in the wild-card round before losing to the Packers in the divisional round in the infamous Dez Bryant catch/no-catch game.

The Cowboys rewarded Garrett with a five-year, $30 million extension.

Garrett said at the Super Bowl that he doesn’t spend “a lot of time on the business of football” and appeared unconcerned about coaching for his job.

Of course, Garrett’s contract status has invited speculation about the Cowboys attempting to hire Sean Payton after this season.

Since taking over in the middle of the 2010 season, Garrett is 77-59 with three postseason appearances. He is 2-3 in the playoffs, never advancing beyond the divisional round.