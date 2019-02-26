Tom Brady rookie card fetches record $400,100 at auction

Getty Images

Tom Brady has set another NFL record: Most expensive football card.

A card featuring Brady as a rookie sold for $400,100, the highest price ever for a football card, according to ESPN.

The card was part of the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection, which produced only 100 such cards. The individual card that was sold in this auction is in mint condition, considered the highest quality of those 100 cards.

“This auction event featured the finest football card we’ve brokered in our 20-year history and achieved the highest-ever hammer price for a football card,” said Brett Huigens, CEO of the auction house that handled the sale. “We were honored to present this asset to the public and are delighted for the new owner.”

The football card market has never been as robust as the baseball card market; several baseball cards have fetched more than $500,000 at auction, including the famous T206 Honus Wagner card that sold for $3.12 million in October of 2016.