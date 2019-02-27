49ers announce additions of Wes Welker, Miles Austin

Getty Images

The 49ers announced changes to the team’s coaching and health and performance staffs.

The changes included the additions of former NFL receivers Wes Welker and Miles Austin. Welker will coach the receivers, and Austin will serve as an offensive quality control coach.

Welker, 37, joins the 49ers after spending the previous two seasons as an offensive/special teams assistant with the Texans.

Austin, 34, arrives in San Francisco after working as a scouting intern for the Cowboys.

The 49ers also named Daniel Bullocks as safeties coach, Shane Day as quarterbacks coach, Zach Yenser as assistant offensive line coach, Bobby Slowik as an offensive assistant and Brian Fleury as a defensive quality control coach.

Day, 44, rejoins the 49ers as quarterbacks coach, having previously served as San Francisco’s offensive quality control coach from 2007-09. He spent the past three years as tight ends coach of the Dolphins.

Ben Peterson will head player health and performance, with Dustin Perry as head strength and conditioning coach. Shea Thompson is the director of performance monitoring/assistant strength and conditioning coach, with Aaron Hill and Mike Nicolini working as assistant strength and conditioning coaches.