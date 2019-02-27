Andy Reid expects Kareem Hunt to take advantage of second chance

Posted by Charean Williams on February 27, 2019, 5:46 PM EST
Getty Images

The Chiefs made the decision to move on from Kareem Hunt after the league placed the running back on on the Commissioner Exempt list in November. That doesn’t mean the Chiefs have stopped caring about Hunt.

Coach Andy Reid made it clear Wednesday he will root for Hunt and wants the best for his former player, who signed with the Browns earlier this month.

“I care about Kareem and just that his life is in order,” Reid said. “That’s the important thing. He’s worked hard at that. [Browns General Manager] John [Dorsey] doesn’t miss that. John understands how that works and he’s sensitive to that. I think Kareem is in good hands and I think he’s going to do a great job when he gets around to have that opportunity to play again. He’ll have both areas taken care of.

“We know he can play. It’s just a matter of that other part. I know he and John have got that worked out. I’m comfortable with that. That’s what I’m most happy about.”

Hunt and the Browns expect to have a decision from the NFL on the exact length of the former rushing leader’s suspension for multiple off-field incidents, including an assault of a woman in Cleveland captured on video. At some point during the 2019 season, though, Hunt is expected to get a second chance.

“I’m into second chances if guys do the right step to get there,” Reid said. “If you’re wrong, we’re lucky enough in this country where you can right a wrong, and normally somebody will give you an opportunity if you handle it the right way. It’s important that he’s done that legwork and that he continues to do that. Right now, he’s in that frame of mind, and it’s important he continues on with that.”

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Andy Reid expects Kareem Hunt to take advantage of second chance

  1. There really is something quite wrong with all this. Whatever you think of what he did and everyone agrees it was egregious. How fair is this situation to the Chiefs?

    Public opinion as much as anything else demanded they cut him yet another team is allowed to just pick him up. I am all for giving people in certain cases a second chance at things but ask yourself how fair this situation is the Chiefs. In essence they have given away a star player for nothing.

  2. My guess is that the Chiefs wish they had waited it out a while longer before releasing him.
    They could have suspended him pending the investigation being completed and then decided what to do at that point. Not condoning what he did but by the time all the facts came out it wasn’t as horrific as it initially sounded. Like the other poster noted, the end result became the Chiefs losing a star player and another team signing him with minimal negative publicity.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!