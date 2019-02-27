Bengals exec calls John Ross trade report “fake news”

Getty Images

Former Bengals first-rounder John Ross hasn’t lived up to his draft status (the guy picked before Patrick Mahomes may never do that), but the Bengals may not be ready to give up on him yet.

But Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin criticized reports that the team was looking to unload the speedy wideout as “fake news“, counter to what was widely reported yesterday.

“We’ve had NO discussion about John Ross,” Tobin said. “That’s from ‘ready, fire, aim’ school of journalism.”

Denying the existence of such talks is easy enough to do. It would probably be much harder to acquire anything of sufficient value in exchange for him.

He’s caught 21 passes for 210 yards and seven touchdowns, as he battled through injuries and inconsistent play. The best bet for the Bengals at this point might be to work with him and hope a new offensive system under coach Zac Taylor allows him to show something other than straight-line speed.