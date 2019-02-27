Blake Bortles is Jaguars’ quarterback “right now”

Getty Images

A week ago, Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin was terse when asked about Blake Bortles. Coughlin’s reply — “Blake is the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars right now” — was all but repeated by General Manager Dave Caldwell on Wednesday.

Caldwell was asked if Bortles is “in the mix” when the Jaguars discuss their quarterback situation.

“He ranks into it, for sure,” Caldwell said Wednesday. “As we go through all the quarterbacks and a lot of questions we ask, ‘Would you rather have this player over this player and this player over this player?’ Obviously, his name is in the mix. He has to be because as of right now he’s our starting quarterback.”

Bortles, who has a $20.8 million salary cap hit for this season, likely won’t be the Jaguars’ starting quarterback come September.

Now that the Eagles have decided to let Nick Foles become a free agent, the Jaguars are expected to have interest. In fact, they might be considered the favorite to land the former Super Bowl MVP.