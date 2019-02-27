Brian Flores on Ryan Tannehill: We haven’t made any decisions

Getty Images

While Ryan Tannehill‘s future likely is elsewhere, the Dolphins haven’t made a move yet. New coach Brian Flores isn’t yet ready to commit to what the team is doing at quarterback for 2019.

Flores said the evaluation of the position is ongoing.

“You know right now everything is kind of process. I’ve been here three and a half weeks,” Flores said Wednesday when asked about Tannehill. “Again, we’ve gone through the evaluation of the roster, and everything is in process. We still have the time. We’ve obviously made some evaluations, but we’ve still got time to make those decisions.

“I’ve been playing against Ryan [a long time], and he’s had some success against me personally. I think the last game we played. He’s done a really good job. But those things are in process right now. We haven’t made any final decisions. Everything is on the table. [General Manager] Chris [Grier] and I are aligned on that. Again, we’ve talked about the types of guys we want in our program. That part of it, as far as the evaluations and getting everybody on the same page has been good.”

Many mock drafts have the Dolphins drafting a quarterback, and some have Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray heading to Miami.

“I think he had a phenomenal year this year,” Flores said of Murray. “He’s a great athlete. I think he’s a very good player.”

For now, Tannehill remains on the roster. For how much longer is the question, and after that, it’s who’s got next?