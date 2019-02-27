Broncos plan to pick up options on Emmanuel Sanders, Derek Wolfe

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio hinted that the team would pick up wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders‘ option at a Wednesday press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and General Manager John Elway made it all but official later in the day.

Elway said that the team plans to pick up Sanders’ option and he’ll be set to make $10.15 million in the final year of his current contract. Fangio said he expected Sanders to be back at full speed after tearing his Achilles last year, but Elway sounded less certain that things would play out that way.

“I love the way Emmanuel Sanders plays the game,” Elway said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “I love his heart. I love his competitiveness. He would be a great asset for us. But the question is how he is going to come off that Achilles at 31 years old? We’ll be in the process in figuring that out.”

Elway said the team also plans to pick up their option on defensive lineman Derek Wolfe‘s contract. Wolfe had 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception while starting all 16 games last season. He’s set to make $8 million in 2019.