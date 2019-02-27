Cardinals G.M.: Josh Rosen is our QB “right now, for sure”

Getty Images

The Cardinals had a big roll-out earlier this offseason, getting owner Michael Bidwill and new coach Kliff Kingsbury to sing the praises of incumbent quarterback Josh Rosen.

And in a moment at the Scouting Combine, General Manager Steve Keim may have undone their best efforts.

“Is Josh Rosen our quarterback?” Keim told reporters. “Yeah, he is right now. For sure.”

The Cardinals, as you might remember, have the top pick in this year’s draft, and before he took the job, Kingsbury said he’d take Kyler Murray with the first choice if he had the chance.

But once he got to Arizona, he had to try to jam the toothpaste back in the tube, which led him to say last year’s first-rounder had the “keys to the castle.”

Rosen might just be renting, as Keim’s comments are far from suggesting that he owns the place.