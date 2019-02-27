Cowboys will continue to support Randy Gregory

Getty Images

The Cowboys will continue to stand behind Randy Gregory despite a fourth suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

“He’s suspended indefinitely, so there are a lot of rules that come with that,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday. “He’s not allowed to participate in the offseason program and some other very specific things. But he’ll continue to work and try to get professional help for his issues, and I do believe he’s made great strides in this area.

“The way it’s been explained to me is relapse is part of rehab. I think that’s something he’ll continue to work through. Unfortunately, the NFL has this policy that sometimes suspends players in these situations. But we’ll continue to try to support him. I know he’s working very hard to get his issues under control.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones long has advocated for the NFL to drop its prohibition on marijuana, but that’s not likely to happen until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement. In the meantime, Gregory will continue to seek professional help in dealing with his problem in hopes of being reinstated in time for the 2019 season.

While the Cowboys will move on from defensive tackle David Irving, a free agent who faces another suspension, they are not at the point of “cutting the cord” with Gregory.

“Our eyes were wide open about what Randy’s situation was when we drafted him,” Garrett said. “We fully support Randy. Randy is a good young man. He has some issues he has been dealing with. He has tried to deal with those issues head on from Day One. He spent a lot of time getting professional help for his issues. He has worked very hard. He is very serious-minded about trying to get back and be an established football player. He did a really good job for us this year after working through a lot of different obstacles.”