Dave Caldwell says there’s no way he’d trade Jalen Ramsey

Despite a report during the season that the Jaguars would try to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason, Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell says it’s not happening.

In an appearance on PFT Live at the Scouting combine, Caldwell named Ramsey first when listing the talented players on the roster, and he said Ramsey is a very important part of what the Jaguars want to do going forward.

“We’re not going to trade Jalen,” Caldwell said. “When you have a player that’s one of the top at his position, it’s hard to replace that player.”

Caldwell said people who have a problem with Ramsey are just seeing an extreely competitive person.

“He’s highly competitive and I think sometimes that might get the most of him,” Caldwell said. “He just had to learn to curtail some of that stuff.”

Ramsey has said he’s ready to talk about a new contract with the Jaguars, who have him for one more year in 2019 and then the team option in 2020. Caldwell sounds like he thinks Ramsey is a very valuable asset.