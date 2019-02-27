Dolphins G.M. “flattered” to work with Reggie McKenzie

Getty Images

The Dolphins added plenty of experience to their front office when former Raiders General Manager was added as a senior advisor.

And they apparently had competition.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier said he was thrilled to be able to make McKenzie a senior personnel executive.

“Reggie was a bonus,” Grier said. “When Reggie was let go in Oakland [last season], I called him two days after and said, ‘Hey, ‘you did a great job. You guys were in salary cap hell and you drafted maybe a guy that’s going to be a Hall of Famer [Khalil Mack] and a couple of all pros.’ I told him, ‘I always respected you.’

“I said if you ever want to get back in, we would love to have you. I told Brian [Flores] we might have an opportunity to bring him aboard and he was interested. I was flattered when he told us he had three or four offers and wanted to come here.”

McKenzie isn’t expected to be a daily presence in team offices, but for an organization that has constantly shuffled its organizational chart, being able to add proven personnel talent in any capacity is a win.