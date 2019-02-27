Dolphins G.M. says they’re not tanking this year

Getty Images

Even though the owner effectively declared a willingness to be bad for multiple years if it meant getting good, the Dolphins insist there are no plans to actively pursue bad.

At least on purpose.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier took exception with the idea the team didn’t plan to be competitive.

For the sake of context, owner Stephen Ross said on Dec. 31 that the team was taking “a different approach,” even if it “takes a year or so – two years, three years – we’re going to be there.”

“I think everyone kind of took Steve’s words the press conference out of context because you’ve been around Steve. He is a volatile, very competitive person,” Grier said. “So we’re not trying to lose games. We’re going to do what’s best. We’re going to build like we’ve talked about building right, going through the process to do what’s best for the Dolphins.

“But, no, we’re not trying to tank or lose every game. But we’re going to build it right and see how it plays out.”

Of course, that’s the kind of thing you have to say, and none of the competitive people who get these kinds of jobs does it so they can stink. But the Dolphins also don’t have an answer at quarterback (though they’re also unwilling to say out loud they’re done with Ryan Tannehill) and they’re expected to shed a number of high-priced veterans soon. But Grier said there’s a difference between — for lack of a better word — a “process” and a large armored and tracked vehicle that George Patton used to command.

“Steve kind of clarified that when we introduced Brian [Flores],” Grier said. “We’ve talked the type of players we want, tough guys, competitive guys. It’s kind of hard to say you want that and say hey, reign it back for a year and just go lay down. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Of course, you can still want those guys. Acquiring them would help prove their intentions.