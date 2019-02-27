Dolphins to start talking with Ja’Wuan James soon

Getty Images

Dolphins offensive line coach Pat Flaherty expressed his desire to see right tackle Ja'Wuan James stay with the team in 2019 and discussions about making that happen should get underway in the near future.

James is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month and Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday that he expects to start talking to the tackle’s camp soon.

The 2019 first-round pick has started 62 games for the Dolphins over the last five seasons. The team could use a franchise tag to keep him in Miami, although the $15 million or so that would cost may make that an unappealing choice as the Dolphins try to rebuild under Grier and head coach Brian Flores.

Grier also addressed cornerback Xavien Howard‘s status on the team. Howard said recently that he’s heard his name in trade rumors, but Grier said he’s confident that Howard will remain with the team.