Dontrelle Inman wants to stay with Colts

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman enjoyed his year in Indianapolis so much that he would like to do it all over again next fall.

In an interview with CBS Sports Radio, Inman said he hopes to return to the Colts next season and wants to finish his career in Indianapolis.

“I definitely want to stay in Indianapolis,” Inman said. “I’ve built the morale with Andrew (Luck), Coach (Frank) Reich. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I’m a little older in my career. It feels good to just be home, and it would feel amazing to finish in Indy.”

Inman signed with the Colts in October after being without team for the first six weeks of the 2018 season. He appeared in nine games for Indianapolis with four starts and recorded 28 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He is set to be a free agent again next month and knows that he doesn’t have all the say in whether he returns to the Colts or not.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business,” Inman said. “It’s a business. Everybody makes moves based on what they think can make their team better.”

Inman spent three-plus years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2017. He played eight games for the Bears with seven starts. He caught 23 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown in Chicago. He posted career-highs with 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns for the Chargers in 2016.