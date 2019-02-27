Doug Marrone: Leonard Fournette is our workhorse

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is in Wyoming working out. Why Wyoming?

“Obviously, when he told me about Wyoming, I was like, ‘Wyoming?’ That might be the first player ever — nothing against Wyoming — but the first ever [to spend his offseason in Wyoming],” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday. “I’m like, ‘Wyoming? Why are you going to Wyoming?’ But I think hopefully the only thing I can look at it is it’s a sole focus for himself to go out there and train and really get away. So I believe him, and I’m excited for him when he comes back.”

Fournette fell out of shape and out of favor during his second season.

Executive vice president Tom Coughlin publicly criticized Fournette and running back T.J. Yeldon after the Week 17 loss to the Texans. The team later voided the guarantees in Fournette’s contract, a move Fournette is challenging, based on a one-game suspension for leaving the sideline and joining a fight against Buffalo.

Despite Fournette’s rocky year — he had only 624 yards and scored six total touchdowns on 155 touches — the Jaguars still have faith in the running back. Marrone sat down with Fournette after the season, and the two talked it out.

“I think last year obviously was tough with the injuries,” Marrone said. “I think anytime you’re young, and you have a lot of expectations put on you, I think when you have some injuries, it’s tough to deal with. It’s a tough situation for anyone, not just Leonard. I think after the season was over, obviously, it’s been noted we sat down and spoke — he and I — and I really believe he’s in a good place. He’s been in the building. He’s been working out, working hard.”

With a question mark at quarterback, the Jaguars have what they think is a sure thing at running back. They plan on using Fournette, who had a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, as a “workhorse.”

“I just see Leonard Fournette playing a major role in what we’re trying to get accomplished and being a workhorse for us and feeding him the ball and making sure he’s practicing as a three-down back,” Marrone said.