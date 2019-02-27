Eric Berry isn’t expected to have heel surgery this offseason

Getty Images

After the Chiefs lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, there was a report that safety Eric Berry was likely to have surgery to repair the heel injury that kept him out of the lineup for most of the year.

Berry missed all but three games for the Chiefs a year after tearing his Achilles in the season opener, but head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that the veteran “went and got it looked at” by doctors who determined that Berry does not need to have an operation.

“I think it’s all positive,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “He didn’t have surgery. That’s not what he did. Or have to have surgery. That’s kind of where it’s at.”

A return to health and form for Berry would be a step in the right direction for the Chiefs defense, but neither is something they’re going to be able to count on given the way the last two years have played out.