Falcons G.M. “very confident” about a deal for Grady Jarrett

Generally, General Managers won’t express confidence in a deal until the ink on the contract is dry, and it is filed (in triplicate).

So Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff is clearly dealing with more information than the rest of us, as he all but said that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett would be back with the Falcons next year.

Dimitroff told reporters at the Scouting Combine he feels “very confident” Jarrett would be with the team next season.