Freddie Kitchens: A lot of work for Kareem Hunt to do before second chance comes

Getty Images

The Browns signed running back Kareem Hunt earlier this month in a move that’s widely been referred to as a second chance for Hunt after he was released by the Chiefs last year.

Hunt was released after a video showing him shoving and kicking a woman went public and other off-field incidents came to light in the wake of that turn of events. The whole package landed Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt List and will almost certainly lead to a lengthy suspension in 2019.

At that point, Hunt would be eligible to get back on the field but Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Wednesday that there are other boxes the back will have to check before that happens. Kitchens said the team “will worry about the football stuff later” because the first order of business is Hunt becoming a better person.

“I’ve talked to Kareem on several occasions, and he’s very remorseful about what he’s done,” Kitchens said at the Scouting Combine. “Now it’s our job to move forward and support him and get him to a place as an individual and a person to give him the opportunity, a second chance, per se. The second chance is not now. He’s got a lot of work to do between now and the time that second chance comes. So we’ll see how that goes, but right now, we’re day to day and just trying to offer him support where he needs to become a better person and to get him eventually on the field.”

When Hunt was signed, General Manager John Dorsey said in a statement that “a detailed plan with expectations” about Hunt’s behavior will be in place but said that the back deserves a second chance. Kitchens’ message on Wednesday was a little different, although it remains to be seen if that will impact when Hunt gets back onto the field.