Giants G.M. reiterates: We didn’t sign Odell Beckham to trade him

The Giants continue to say trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not in the cards.

At the Scouting Combine today, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman reiterated what he’s said before about not trading Beckham.

“We didn’t sign Odell to trade him. That’s all I need to say about that,” Gettleman said.

It might not be all Gettleman needs to say. There are still plenty of people around the NFL who believe that the Giants would trade Beckham for the right offer. This will not be the last time Gettleman is asked about trading Beckham, even if he is ready to keep repeating the same answer.