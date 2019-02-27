Gil Brandt picks Jerry Jones as his Hall presenter

Getty Images

Jerry Jones fired Gil Brandt in 1989. Brandt picked Jones for his Hall of Fame presenter this week.

“Jerry is a friend, a confidant and someone who is a leader in the National Football League,” Brandt said, via Andy Fenelon of NFL.com. “He is also a man who took the foundation and philosophies of what we built with the Dallas Cowboys and expanded the organization’s original vision and visibility to higher levels that no one could have ever imagined.”

Jones mentioned Brandt, Tom Landry and Tex Schramm during his 2017 Hall of Fame speech, saying he was “deeply indebted” to all three. Jones put Brandt into the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor in November.

It will mark the fourth time Jones has served as a presenter. He previously presented Michael Irvin (2007), Emmitt Smith (2010) and Larry Allen (2013).

Al Davis holds the record for most times serving as a presenter, handling those duties nine times.