Golden Tate would “love” to play for the Patriots

Golden Tate probably doesn’t want to limit himself in free agency, but he doesn’t mind offering an option.

Via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, the free agent wide receiver said he would like to catch some passes from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady if he had the chance.

“Man, I would love it,” the veteran wideout said of the Patriots on the Prostyle Podcast. “I would love it. That organization, they’ve proven to be champions year in and year out. They work hard, for sure. But you know where you’re going to be at the end of the season. You’re going to be looking at not going to the playoffs, but you’re going to be looking at maybe a first-round bye, which is key.

“You gotta admire that organization. They do things right. They’ve been doing it for a long, long, long time. So, I’d definitely love to be a part of something like that and catch a few passes from ol’ Tommy Boy. Julian [Edelman] is a buddy of mine. I’m real good buddies with him and I’ve heard good things. Kyle Van Noy, who got traded from Detroit and has been there and has been balling out since, has said great things about the organization. I definitely would not mind going over there for sure.”

The 30-year-old wideout has a Super Bowl ring from his days with the Seahawks, so he’s not like the rest of the old guys who seek jewelry in New England. And he’s still productive enough to check a few boxes for the Patriots.

He caught 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns last year, when he was traded from the Lions to the Eagles. The Patriots aren’t exactly deep at the position either, making his interest more than just random speculation.