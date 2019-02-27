Howie Roseman on running backs: There’s different ways to skin a cat

Getty Images

The Eagles have rolled with a running back committee the last couple of years and it seems they’d be comfortable doing so again in 2019.

Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman was asked about the team’s plans at running back. Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles are set for free agency, which may lead some to think the team will be prioritizing that position as they head into the new league year.

Roseman didn’t say what the team is going to do in the backfield, but he pointed to his past moves to note that there’s no need to limit your options for addressing a need.

“There’s different ways to skin a cat,” Roseman said, via Zach Berman of Philly.com. “We won a world championship two years ago and we got LeGarrette [Blount] in free agency in May and traded for Jay. I traded for Darren Sproles, had some late picks and UDFAs that have worked out. We’re not going to force any position.”

The Eagles have not drafted a running back before the fourth round since taking LeSean McCoy in the second round of the 2009 draft and they have Corey Clement, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey on the roster at the moment.