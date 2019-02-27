Hundreds of Super Bowl workers claim they haven’t been paid

Getty Images

Over 200 people that served as temporary workers for events surrounding the Super Bowl in Atlanta say they haven’t been paid for the work they provided.

According to 11 Alive, the workers were employed by B.E. Staffing Services, which closed its doors in the days immediately following the game. The workers say they have not been paid for the work they put in and are seeking accountability from the company, the city of Atlanta and the NFL.

“We are standing in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium asking for relief … it’s very clear they never intended to pay these folks,” former city councilman Derrick Boazman said. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was the face of the Super Bowl. She needs to come see about her citizens.”

Workers said Tuesday they had committed over 100 hours in time to working events surrounding the game only to have B.E. Staffing close and leave them high and dry after the game was over.

NFL V.P of Communications Brian McCarthy told the station they had been assured by the company that the workers would be paid.

“We have been in contact with that company which has assured us that staffers will be fully compensated,” McCarthy said.