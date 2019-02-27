Interest in Antonio Brown has “grown”

Posted by Charean Williams on February 27, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
Getty Images

Interest in Antonio Brown has “grown” with more teams inquiring about the Pro Bowl receiver. Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said last week three teams had inquired about the receiver, whom the team is shopping.

More teams have talked to Colbert since, though he didn’t provide an updated number.

“It will continue to go one way or another because as we’re here at the Combine,” Colbert said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “We’re learning about alternatives to your current team. You may come away feeling better; you may feel worse. But the one thing that doesn’t change is Antonio Brown’s value, not only to us but to anybody else in the National Football League. [Trade possibilities] will be more clear at the end of this week.”

Colbert doesn’t rule out trading within the division, although he obviously would prefer to send Brown somewhere outside the AFC North. Trading Brown to an NFC team would be most preferable.

A division rival would have to blow away any other offer the Steelers receive.

“We haven’t eliminated anybody,’’ Colbert said. “Ideally, you want to trade him to somebody you’ll never play, but you can’t do that, because if you’re good enough to get to the Super Bowl, you have to play him anyway. The less you would play him, the better, but if a team comes through with the best compensation, we have to balance that out. OK, we’re going to play him twice a year, but we’re going to get the best compensation, so it’s our job to do the better job with the compensation, and you have to weigh that all into the discussion.”

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Interest in Antonio Brown has “grown”

  1. No one is going to give substantial compensation to a guy who will just take his ball and go home and refuse to play unless his every whim is met.

    Why are Wide Receivers always the biggest divas around? I always think back to T.O.’s time in Philadelphia and there is no doubt in my mind that the Eagles would’ve won a Super Bowl had T.O. not had a petulant melt down in 2005.

    A.B. reminds me of T.O.

  4. Compensation stand point is probably one of the smartest things I’ve heard from a GM. Never understood the “don’t want to trade him to a rival” rhetoric. It’s one player. If the different in compensation is a high pick in the same round… fine. But if it’s a first instead of a second, you take the first.

  5. rkt4mayor says:
    February 27, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Why are Wide Receivers always the biggest divas around? I always think back to T.O.’s time in Philadelphia and there is no doubt in my mind that the Eagles would’ve won a Super Bowl had T.O. not had a petulant melt down in 2005.
    ____________________________________________

    The Eagles might have won the Super Bowl had they thrown to TO some more in that game. Dude put in a hell of performance for a guy with his ankle issue. He would have been MVP too.

  6. Colbert is trying to create a market for the Diva WR. Any team that takes him is crazy given his character and this entire mess.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!