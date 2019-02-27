It’s the NFL’s annual tampering week

Getty Images

The Scouting Combine has opened, which means that teams will be evaluating more than 300 incoming prospects over the next week. It also means that teams will be meeting with agents — and not just about current players represented by a given agent on a given team.

Teams and agents will be talking about impending free agents from other teams. Yes, it’s tampering. And, yes, everyone does it.

Even with a two-day window now in place just before the launch of the league year for so-called legal tampering, the Scouting Combine remains the unofficial start of tampering season. There’s a difference, however, regarding the things said during the tampering meetings. As multiple sources have explained it, the Scouting Combine tampering consists primarily of identifying the universe of teams that will be pursuing a given player, with most discussion regarding numbers deferred until the legal tampering window.

So, for example, agent Adisa Bakari will know the number of teams likely to pursue running back Le'Veon Bell by the time Bakari leaves town. Then, within a week or two, he’ll know how much teams are going to be willing to pay.

There’s one significant caveat that applies to the current approach: If an agent chooses to make it known what the player wants and teams perceive that as being too much, they will cross themselves off the list and turn their attention to another player at the same position who is more likely to be in the right ballpark.

Regardless, the NFL’s tampering rules will be violated early and often by every team in the coming days, with no effort by the league to keep it from happening — even though the league knows damn well that it’s happening.